Morris Celebrates Recovery From Massive Tornado
MORRIS, Oklahoma - The town of Morris was hit by a massive tornado 35 years ago on April 26. That tornado killed 9 people and damaged or destroyed 70 percent of the town.
News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer remembers covering the tornado.
"Nobody really knew it was coming until it was basically here," said Travis Meyer. "We had a severe thunderstorm warning, and we issued a tornado warning as it was coming into Morris, so there was no time to react."
This weekend, those living in Morris are celebrating the town's recovery with the Twister Days festival. The event includes live music, food and a 5K.