Owasso Crash Victim Receives Homecoming Celebration
OWASSO, Oklahoma - An Owasso student who was injured in a horrific car crash that killed one person is finally back home. Haylee Dowling was all smiles as she got out of the car and saw many of her friends and family there to greet her.
Friends and family say this is only the beginning of her long road to recovery, and they are ready to support her every step of the way.
"It’s been a long time in the making,” said Haylee’s friend, Kinsley Bean. “I am pretty excited to have her back home."
Dowling was involved in a horrific car crash that killed one of her friends, Madison Reedy, and injured another. The crash happened on 96th Street near 177th East Avenue in Rogers County on February 6th.
Dowling has been recovering at a hospital in Oklahoma City since then, but her friends went to visit her frequently.
"I was with her pretty much every day for the first few weeks, and after that I went and visited her in Bethany quite a few times," said Bean.
So on her first night out of the hospital, friends, family and even her dog, Luna wanted to show their support.
“We are doing this to show her that we love her. Like I know everyone here loves Haylee more than anything, and that’s why they're here,” said Bean.
With plenty of hugs to go around.
“At first she will be a little overwhelmed because she hasn’t been around this many people for a long time, but I think she will be excited because she hasn’t seen a lot of these people for awhile,” said Haylee’s friend, Jesse Anderson.
Continuing to stay Haylee Strong on her journey to recovery.
“Since the beginning of this we always said the most important part of this journey will be once she gets back home, so it will be most important for us to be here for her as she’s trying to recover,” said Anderson.
There is a GoFundMe page set up to help Haylee’s family with medical expenses.