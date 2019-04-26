News
Tulsa Police Say Women Stole Teen's Birthday Money
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police are looking for the people they say stole birthday money from a Tulsa teenager.
Tulsa Police say two women picked up a 15-year-old girl's wallet after she dropped it. It had $300 in it from her birthday party at the mall.
Officers say the women refused to turn the wallet over to store workers. Instead, they told the workers they knew the girl and promised to give it to her, but they never did.
The girl's father is a police officer and told us, his daughter is devastated.
If you know the women, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.