Tulsa Police Sergeant Is NRA Officer Of The Year
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa Police sergeant received a big honor at the NRA's Leadership Forum.
"For his service, his courage and valor under fire, please join me in welcoming and honoring the 2018 NRA Law Enforcement Office of the Year - Tulsa Police Sergeant Mike Parsons and his lovely family," said Lt. Col. Oliver North (retired).
The NRA honored Sergeant Mike Parsons for his bravery and handling of a traffic stop turned shooting last year.
Related Story: Tulsa Police Officer Honored After Being Shot By Suspect
John Chatman refused to get out of his vehicle at a Tulsa QuikTrip.
Police fired pepperballs at Chatman when he began reaching for something, but he pulled out a gun and began shooting, hitting Sergeant Parsons in the leg.
Despite his injuries, Parsons continued to manage the scene and direct his officers in making the arrest and keeping citizens safe.