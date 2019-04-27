Tulsa Fire: Man Cut Himself And Attempted To Set Fire To Apartment Building
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police and the Tulsa Fire Department responded to an emergency situation at the Shoreline Apartments Homes on Saturday.
TPD received a call from a man who claimed he had killed two people and set fire to his apartment. When police arrived they say they found the man with what appeared to be multiple self-inflicted stab wounds but no other victims could be found. Tulsa Fire was also called to the scene and was able to quickly eliminate the fire threat.
Firefighter Andy Little said the individual had set a few small fires inside his apartment but they had not spread to any other units. The individual has been taken to the hospital with what officials described as significant wounds. His condition is not known at this time.