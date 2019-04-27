News
Police Investigating After Shots Fired Into Tulsa Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are investigating after someone shot into a home this morning.
Officers say a small caliber; handgun was fired into a home near 61st and Riverside just after midnight Saturday morning.
No one was injured. Officers say there are some challenges right now to identifying a suspect.
"Some misinformation was probably developed early on from people calling in saying they saw a certain red car with flashy wheels leaving the area,” said TPD Officer Phillip White Head. “They may have just been driving away in response to gunfire they heard."
The victims told police they didn't see who shot into their home and don't have an idea of who it could have been.