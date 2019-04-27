News
Baltimore Ravens Select Justice Hill In The 4th Round Of The NFL Draft
NASHVILLE, Tennessee - Oklahoma State running-back Justice Hill was selected with the Baltimore Ravens at the 113th pick on the NFL Draft.
Hill gained more than 1,000 yards rushing in two of three seasons at Oklahoma State. Hill joins former Alabama star and Heisman winner Mark Ingram in the Baltimore backfield making for a potentially dangerous duo. When asked about how he felt about the pick Hill said he is excited to prove himself in the NFL.
“I just try to be versatile,” Hill told BalteimoreRavens.com. “I just want to be able to run the ball inside, outside, catch the ball, do anything they want me to. I just want to make plays, get the ball in the end zone and win games.”