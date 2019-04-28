News
Tulsa Man In Jail For Shooting Into Elderly Woman's Bedroom
Sunday, April 28th 2019, 6:59 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man is in jail after Tulsa Police say he fired shots into an elderly woman's bedroom.
Officers arrested Klayten Smith on Saturday after a call about the shooting at the Autumn Ridge Apartments near 21st and Memorial. They say Smith told them he fired a pistol because he was upset that a neighbor child caused his child to be hurt while they were playing
Smith faces a charge of reckless discharge of a firearm.