News
Art Alley Pop-Up Festival Comes To Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A portion of downtown Tulsa is being transformed into Art Alley.
Tulsa Young Professionals helped host a pop-up festival between 5th and 6th and Boston and Main on Sunday. The works of at least 20 artists were on display. Organizers say its a way to brighten up parts of downtown and show off local talent.
"So, we really did transform the alley space, volunteers have been working so hard and I hope people really appreciate this new feature,” said TYPROS Executive Director Maggie Hoey.
Next year, they plan to create art in another part of downtown as well.