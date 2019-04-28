News
Oklahoma Kids Get A Chance To Fly Thanks To Dallas Non-Profit
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Some lucky kids around Tulsa County got the chance to fly some planes on Saturday.
It was part of a program called Challenge Air Flights. It's a non-profit based in Dallas that gives children with special needs an opportunity to fly with airline pilots.
John and Kris Canane's son Sean was one of the lucky kids who got to fly.
"It gives kids an opportunity to do something that anybody could do whether they have special needs or not. It gives them that opportunity to be in the regular community," said Kris Canane.
The pilots were all volunteers who donated their own planes and fuel to help make this possible.