Scattered Sunday Storms And An Unsettled Week Ahead for Eastern Oklahoma
The chance for some scattered Sunday storms is just the beginning of a several day stretch of unsettled, potentially stormy weather for Green Country.
Another warm day is expected across much of eastern Oklahoma as a warm front surges back north across the area, with highs well in the 70s in most spots but likely warmer south of Tulsa. As more humid air returns this afternoon, some widely scattered showers or storms look to develop across northeast Oklahoma. Fortunately, the severe weather risk again appears very low, but a few storms this afternoon could produce some gusty winds.
Rain chances look lower this evening as that first round of storms moves out. A larger complex of storms will develop across Kansas late tonight, and while the majority of that activity should stay to our north, we could see some remnant showers make their way into northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas by early Monday morning.
Clouds will steadily increase on Monday as a cold front slowly drops back into eastern Oklahoma. Areas from Tulsa to the south look to stay warm in the upper 70s, but if you’re just to the north and northwest of Tulsa you’ll be behind that cold front with the potential for much cooler temperatures in the lower 60s by late Monday afternoon.
That cold front will play a big role in our thunderstorm chances throughout this week. The front is expected to lift slowly back north by Tuesday with humid and more unstable air surging back across eastern Oklahoma. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Tuesday morning, but more widespread storm development looks likely late Tuesday into Tuesday night. We are expecting some severe storms by late Tuesday and potentially into early Wednesday as well.
That nagging front will likely hang around eastern Oklahoma through Wednesday and possibly Thursday as well, keeping the chance for scattered storms going across the area. We are smack dab in the middle of severe weather season, after all, so now is a good time to review your severe weather safety plans! We’ll keep you advised through the week.
I hope you have a great Sunday, Green Country!