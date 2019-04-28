SULPHUR, Oklahoma - Officials confirm one woman is dead following a shooting at the Walmart in Sulphur Sunday.

According to officials, officers responded to reports of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the store parking lot.

Police found one victim and took one suspect into custody. 

A motive has not been determined at this time. 

Officials said one suspect is in custody. 

No names have been released. 

