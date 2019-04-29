Infrastructure Work Starts Near Tulsa Amazon Fulfillment Center
TULSA, Oklahoma - Infrastructure work near Amazon's new Tulsa fulfillment Center is starting Monday near 36th Street North and highway 169.
Crews are working to install larger storm sewers and widen the roads in preparation for the new Amazon facility.
The City of Tulsa says one lane on 36th Street North will be closed during this project, but two-way traffic will still be available during the day with flagging.
At night, either both lanes of the road will be open or a temporary traffic signal will allow for two-way traffic flow with just one lane open.
This infrastructure development project is funded by Amazon and, to support this new development, the Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority has built water and sewer lines to serve the fulfillment center. The project is scheduled to end on September 1, and the facility should open later this year.
Workers with Amazon say this fulfillment center will create around 1,500 jobs.