Bill Regulating Self-Driving Cars Awaits Governor's Signature
Monday, April 29th 2019, 6:19 AM CDT
Updated:
Oklahoma - A bill to regulate self-driving cars on Oklahoma's highways is waiting on Governor Stitt's signature.
It would allow the establishment of rules on how to safely operate driverless vehicles in the state.
The bill's author says Oklahoma's central location and its many roads are ideal for developing automated driving technologies.
America's Energy Security Leadership Council says in the future, autonomous vehicles are expected to bring in billions of dollars every year.