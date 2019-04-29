To limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius, O'Rourke's plan calls for Congress to enact a legally enforceable standard, within his first 100 days, which would achieve the goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. This is the same goal presented in the Green New Deal, proposed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-New York, and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts. Upon joining the crowded Democratic field, O'Rourke said the Green New Deal was the best proposal he'd seen that addresses issue of climate change.