Oklahoma Teacher Pay Expected To Rise In National Rankings
TULSA, Oklahoma - It's been a year since the Teacher Walkout and now teacher pay in Oklahoma is expected to climb up the national rankings.
The National Education Association's report says the average teacher salary in Oklahoma last year was $46,000, this year it is expected to be around $52,000.
The NEA says this would be a 13 percent jump from last year to this year.
The average increase across the country is just over two percent.
NEA's report has Washington estimated as the highest increase in pay raise at 31 percent--with Oklahoma second.
Now, this comes after Oklahoma teachers were granted a several thousand dollar pay raise after the teacher walkout last spring.
This year, a bill that would give teachers another $1,200 pay raise across the board has passed through the House and Senate Committee.
The NEA's report says the average teacher salary in the country is around $60,000; therefore, putting Oklahoma about 7 to 7 thousand short of that.