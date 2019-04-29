Blake Shelton Announces Benefit Concert In Tishomingo
Oklahoma’s Own Blake Shelton surprised fans on social media Monday with the announcement he’s hosting a star-studded concert weekend in his hometown of Tishomingo Memorial Day weekend.
Country music star Luke Bryan will headline a show on Thursday, May 23 and Blake Shelton is the headliner for a Friday, May 24 concert.
Shelton’s big news also revealed he’s opening a new, larger concert venue and the shows will be held there. The Doghouse is next to his restaurant and bar, Ole Red, and will hold about 250 people.
Tickets go on sale May 2 and 3 and cost $200.
All proceeds will benefit the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation, which was formed last year to encourage private support to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Shelton is a passionate outdoorsman and an OWCF founding board director.
The Foundation says its mission is to donate toward conservation enhancement projects that are important to the stakeholder and sportsmen donors. Through Foundation funds, ODWC will be able to complete projects faster and with more efficiency and guarantee the ODWC is getting the most out of donor dollars.