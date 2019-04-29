2 Pryor Teens Dead After Separate Weekend Crashes
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - Two teenagers from Pryor are dead after separate crashes over the weekend. One was near Pryor and the other was in Edmond.
19-year-old Joshua Curtis was killed in a weekend crash in Mayes County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. In a collision report released Monday, troopers said Curtis was pronounced dead at a Tulsa hospital of injuries sustained in the wreck.
Curtis was a passenger in a 2008 Pontiac G6 driven by Karley Young, 18.
Troopers said she was driving southbound on South 437 Road north of East 530 Road around 1 a.m. Saturday, April 27 when the car left the road for an unknown reason and hit a tree. Young was admitted to a Pryor hospital where she is said to be stable with head injuries.
Both teens were wearing seat belts, troopers said. The report states airbags did not deploy.
The condition of the driver at the time of the wreck and the cause of the crash are under investigation.
Also over the weekend, 18-year-old Pryor High School senior Bobby Best was killed in a motorcycle crash in Edmond.
A post on the Pryor FFA Facebook page said, "Our hearts are broken to share that Pryor FFA member Bobby Best has passed away. Please say prayers for his family to have peace and comfort at this tragic time. Bobby is an outstanding young man and he will be greatly missed by our advisors and members."
We are working to learn more about the crash.