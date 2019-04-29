Suspect Shot, 2 Officers Injured In Scuffle In Edmond
An officer-involved shooting was reported Monday in Edmond.
The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Monday near Silverfox and Grey Fox Run in Edmond.
Police were called to the area to investigate a domestic violence call with a suspect they were looking for.
When officers arrived, the suspect ran away from police and at one point, stripped his clothing and ran around the neighborhood naked.
Officers got into a scuffle with the suspect and fired at him.
The suspect was taken to a local hospital by paramedics from the scene.
Two officers were injured in the scuffle with the suspect but neither suffered from gunshot wounds. One officer was taken to a local hospital by paramedics.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.