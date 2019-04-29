Ground-nesting birds likely saw their eggs and nests destroyed in the blaze, Ashdown Forest Ranger Chris Sutton said. "Reptiles like adders and lizards would not have been able to move fast enough. Large animals like foxes and deer would have been able to move out of the area quite quickly."

However, "all is not lost," Sutton said. "Within four weeks we'll have grass growing and in six months you probably won't know too much has gone on here."

It is not believed that the fire was started deliberately, the BBC reports. In February, the forest suffered two fires which were accidentally started by volunteers during a planned burning.