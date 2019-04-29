News
TU Students Design Device To Help Treat Children With Autism
TULSA, Oklahoma - Mechanical engineering students at TU designed and built a special device for children with special needs. It's called the "steam-roller".
It's sort of like an indoor playground that also applies deep pressure therapy to help treat children with autism. They designed it specifically for students at Kendall-Whittier Elementary.
"We had lots of conversations about motor development in the classroom and some sensory input and making it safe for the kids and making it accessible for everyone," said Special Education Teacher Jennifer Griffin.
The project is part of TU's 'Making A Difference Engineering' initiative.