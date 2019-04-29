News
EMSA Medic Assaulted While Responding To Incident In Tulsa
Monday, April 29th 2019, 8:31 PM CDT
An EMSA worker was injured in Tulsa while responding to an incident near 15th and Utica.
Police say the man attacked a car and then kicked the first responder in the face.
"He basically lost his cool, went crazy kicked the EMSA woman in the face and there was a man on the EMSA truck as well the paramedics and he also struck that person," said TPD Sgt. Kirk Dodd.
He was taken to the hospital to be checked out before being taken to jail.