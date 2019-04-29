Aden said pageantry is outside of her culture, but she took a leap of faith and tried it out. Ever since, her motto has become "don't ever be afraid to be the first."

The model has since landed on the cover of British Vogue and walked during New York Fashion Week. She's hasn't just been professionally successful, but is also working to expand of the traditional definition of beauty, SI noted.

"[W]hether you are wearing one-piece, a two-piece, or a burkini, you are the pilot of your own beauty," the magazine wrote.

In her interview with SI, Aden said she was in disbelief that she got this opportunity. "To grow up to live the American dream [and] to come back to Kenya and shoot for SI in the most beautiful parts of Kenya – I don't think that's a story that anybody could make up," Aden said.

The model shared a shot from her photoshoot on her personal Instagram, writing an inspiring message in the caption: "Don't change yourself .. Change the GAME!! Ladies anything is possible!!!"