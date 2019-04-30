Police: Suspect Robbed Tulsa Store Twice
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are asking for your help to find a man who robbed the same store twice in just two days.
Tulsa police say this man committed two separate crimes.. at the same location while wearing the same sweatshirt.
Police say this man walked into a convenience store near 51st Street and Sheridan on April 17th and then again on April 18th.
They say he was wearing a gray hoodie with a skyline on the front during both crimes.
Police say the man stole from the store the first day and then returned early the next morning.
His face was covered the second day, and he implied he had a gun when he robbed the store that time.
If you know anything that can help police find this man, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers.
As always, you can remain anonymous and police are offering a reward for information.