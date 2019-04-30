News
Tulsa Bicycle Rider Hurt By Hit-And-Run Driver
Tuesday, April 30th 2019, 6:00 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a hit-and-run crash involved a bicyclist.
Officers closed lanes near 21st Street and Sheridan.
Police say the victim is is serious but stable condition.
They say they believe the vehicle that hit the victim was also going southbound; the driver drove off after the crash.
Police say there are no witnesses.
Two other drivers found the man lying in the middle of the road about 4 a.m. Tuesday, and they called police and stayed to help in any way they can.