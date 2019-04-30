The set-up for Wednesday depends upon what happens later today regarding the exact location of the above-mentioned boundary. The front will more than likely be positioned south of the metro Wednesday morning, near or along the I-40 corridor for the morning hours. Most data support this boundary lifting northward by the afternoon, possibly along the OK-KS state line region. This would bring warm and unstable air back across the eastern third of the state with additional storm chances possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. Two distinct areas of storms may develop, including southcentral to southeastern OK by afternoon and early evening, and across extreme northern OK by late Wednesday night into pre-dawn Thursday. Some of these storms could also become severe before the front finally moves rapidly southeast by Thursday morning taking showers and storms out of the area. Confidence and predictability will remain low at this point for Wednesday and Thursday until we see exactly what happens later today and tonight.