Stigler Rescue Works To Help 23 Abandoned Dogs
STIGLER, Oklahoma - A small town Oklahoma animal rescue is working to help more than 20 abandoned dogs.
Chasing Miracles Animal Rescue in Stigler said it wasn't prepared for the situation, but couldn't turn a blind eye.
The rescue shared pictures of the dogs on Facebook and said the 23 dogs are in desperate need of help.
Chasing Miracles said the dogs are on a property where no one is living. Right now volunteers taking the dogs food and water, but the rescue needs to remove them from the property. It said in order to do that, its needs foster homes, 10x10 kennels and food.
The rescue said the dogs also need veterinarian care -- some basic, whiles others need more in depth care like heartworm treatment, dental extractions or surgery.
Chasing Miracles said it could also use monetary donations to help care for the dogs and has set up a fundraiser on Facebook.