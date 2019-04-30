News
Mother Charged In Scooter Death May Be Fleeing Country, U.S. Marshals Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals confirm they've been contacted about the "scooter mom" possibly leaving the country and going to Mexico.
Prosecutors charged Evelyn Ortiz Luevano with negligent homicide and child neglect after police say she was driving an electric scooter the wrong way in traffic, zigzagging between cars on riverside last week, causing her five-year-old son to fall off.
He was then hit by a car.
Prosecutors also charged the driver, Renier Davison, because he initially left the scene, then turned himself in the next day.