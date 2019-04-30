News
Police Respond To Incident On Bridge At NE Corner Of IDL In Tulsa
Tuesday, April 30th 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are responding to an incident on the Detroit bridge on the northeast corner of the IDL in Tulsa. They say a suspect jumped from a car during a police pursuit.
Police said it started as a shots fired call near 9th and Sheridan. Officers spotted the suspect vehicle near Admiral. Two people were inside.
Police chased the vehicle to Highways 75/244 where it crashed. One of the occupants then jumped from the car off the bridge, landing about 30 feet below.
EMSA has transported that person to the hospital.
The exit to Highway 75 northbound off of I-244 eastbound is closed.