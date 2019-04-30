News
Severe Storms Cause Damage In Cushing Area
Tuesday, April 30th 2019, 12:41 PM CDT
CUSHING, Oklahoma - News On 6 Storm Tracker Darren Stephens is tracking storms near Cushing. The National Weather Service told Cushing residents to take tornado precautions at 12:03 p.m. Tuesday, April 30.
A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located just northeast of Agra at that time.
Cushing Public Schools said all students and staff sheltered in place.
Damage has been reported in both the Cushing and Yale areas. Yale Public Schools also sheltered in place. They said their kids were handling it very well.
Yale is not releasing early but said parents could pick their kids up if they wanted to.
Mannford Public Schools also took storm precautions.