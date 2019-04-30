Meet 'The Daddy Dairies' Author At Tulsa Book Signing
TULSA, Oklahoma - Stoney Stamper said he was a happy, single cowboy satisfied with his life and career who had no desire to be married or have kids. That all changed when he married April and became a dad to three daughters: Abby, Emma and 5-year-old Gracee.
Stamper said he was confident his life would proceed without children, but then he re-connected with a woman he'd known since he was 10 years old. She had two daughters, and Gracee made three after the couple married.
Though he never expected to be that guy, Stamper now shares the journey with thousands of readers of his popular blog, The Daddy Diaries.
Now, "I live in a world filled with estrogen, emotions, screaming, crying, laughing, giggling and lots and lots of love," he says.
Now he's sharing the ups, downs and delights of being a family man in his new book: "My First Rodeo." He'll be on hand to sign the new publication at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 2 at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St. in Tulsa.