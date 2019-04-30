News
Tornado Damages Homes Near Talala
TALALA, Oklahoma - At least two homes were damaged by a tornado near Talala in Rogers County Tuesday afternoon.
One home suffered severe damage northeast of Talala. The owner said the gate to the home was so badly damaged she had to get help to get onto her property.
The roof was blown off the home, and debris is scattered throughout the Tree damage, a bridge over a pond was blown away
The family's barn was also damaged.
She said someone was coming out to put a tarp on the roof.
Another home west of Talala was damaged. The tornado wiped out power poles and left heavy rain.