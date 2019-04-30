News
Residents Surveying Storm Damage Near Haskell
HASKELL, Oklahoma - Reports of damage from Tuesday's storms and tornadoes.
In Haskell, a 60x60 barn was destroyed a tornado moved through. The owner says he the roof collapsed and damaged several trailers he uses for food concession during the state fair. The owner said the debris from the barn is scattered all over.
"Neighbor called and said some of it was in his pasture across the highway about a quarter mile away," said owner Jim Hargrove.
The debris did damage a powerline but a repair crew has already restored the power in the area.