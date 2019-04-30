UNCC Shooting: 2 Dead, 4 Injured In Shooting At Charlotte Campus
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina - Two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting Tuesday at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, authorities said. One person was taken into custody and there was no reason to believe anyone else was involved, police said.
As of Tuesday night, three students were in critical condition, UNC Charlotte campus police chief Jeff Baker said. Another student who was injured had less serious injuries.
The school remained on lockdown Tuesday night, Baker said. Shamar Crosby, a senior at the university, described it to CBSN as "madness."
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that officers were going room to room on campus, identifying students and faculty members who may be sheltering in place.
UNCC Emergency Management sent a tweet saying "Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu."
