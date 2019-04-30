News
Tulsa Man Sentenced To 40 Years For Shooting TPD Officer
Tuesday, April 30th 2019, 9:04 PM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man will spend 40-years in federal prison for shooting a Tulsa police officer.
A jury found John Chatman guilty of several federal offenses including attempting to kill a witness. In July he was driving a minivan with a license plate registered to another vehicle.
During a traffic stop, Chatman became combative and shot at Officers as they tried to get him out of the van.
Sergeant Mike Parsons was shot in the leg but recovered from his injuries.