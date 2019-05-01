The New York Democrat demanded Barr provide Mueller's letter to his committee by Wednesday morning.

After reports about Mueller's letter to Barr were published, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a tweet accused him of misleading the public and demanded that the Justice Department "release the full report & all underlying docs — and finally allow Mueller to testify." She added, "Americans deserve the facts. Barr must stop standing in the way."

Paula Reid and Rebecca Kaplan contributed to this report.