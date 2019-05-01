News
Tornado Causes Damage in Pittsburg County
Wednesday, May 1st 2019, 5:51 AM CDT
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - A tornado touched down overnight Tuesday in Pittsburg County.
The tornado hit the area of Hartshorne and Haileyville, and there are lots of damage reports from the area.
Most of Haileyville is without power Wednesday morning.
Many areas of town, including Main Street, have damage.
First Responders are assessing the damage.
Officials with the emergency management team say they believe that about 8-10 homes in the town have significant damage, but they say they can't give an exact count until the sun comes up.
There will be an official briefing at 10 a.m. Wednesday.