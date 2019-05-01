Water Receding After Nowata Suffered Flooding
NOWATA, Oklahoma - Nowata experienced extensive flooding following Tuesday's storms.
The water has receded along Highway 60 near 169 and a high water barricade was moved to the side of the road.
Nowata first responders say they've reopened city streets after several of them were blocked off because of the flooding.
Emergency management teams have been keeping tabs on the extensive flooding citywide and they say dozens of homes were affected.
Some businesses are also shut down for the day, like the Boys and Girls Club of Nowata.
Leaders there say the building is flooded, and they'll spend today cleaning up those floodwaters.
Nonprofits in town are stepping up to help.
The Nowata First Church of God opened its doors for anyone needing a place to stay and James Mission Nowata will be open today to help people in need.
The Red Cross has been called in to assist people as well.