UNCC Shooting: 2 Dead, 4 Injured In Shooting At Charlotte Campus
As of Tuesday night, three of the wounded students were in critical condition, UNC Charlotte campus police chief Jeff Baker said. The fourth's wounds were less serious.
The school remained on lockdown Tuesday night, Baker said. Shamar Crosby, a senior at the university, described the scene to CBSN as "madness."
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that officers were going room to room on campus, identifying students and faculty members who might be sheltering in place.
UNCC Emergency Management sent a tweet saying "Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu."
Later, school officials said all campus activities scheduled for Wednesday were cancelledand counseling was being offered to students and employees as well as victims and their families.
Suspect's grandfather: "This is not in his DNA"
The grandfather of alleged gunman Trystan Terrell told The Associated Press that Terrell moved to Charlotte from the Dallas area two years ago after with his father after Terrell's mother died.
Paul Rold, of Arlington, Texas, told the AP Terrell, who was a UNCC student, taught himself French and Portuguese, aided by a language learning program Rold bought him.
Rold added that Terrell never showed any interest in guns or other weapons, and word that his grandson was the suspect was stunning. "You're describing someone foreign to me," Rold remarked in a telephone interview Tuesday night. "This is not in his DNA."
Charges revealed
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police early Wednesday said the alleged gunman was being hit with an array of charges:
Student newspaper sports writer among the wounded
The Niner Times -- the University of North Carolina-Charlotte student newspaper -- says one of its own was wounded:
Suspect identified as Trystan Andrew Terrell
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have identified the suspect in the shooting as Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22. He is in custody pending charges. police said.
Gov. Roy Cooper: "This violence has to stop"
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters Tuesday night he planned to review all the elements of the shooting to work on how to prevent another shooting from happening.
"Parents should not have to worry about their students when they send them off to school," Cooper said. "And I know that this violence has to stop."
The school said it would be examining what to do about graduation, which is set to happen next week. Counseling will be provided for students.
Campus police chief says 3 are in critical condition
UNC Charlotte's campus police chief said three people remained in critical condition Tuesday night.
The suspect was armed with a pistol when he opened fire, UNC Charlotte police chief Jeff Baker said. Baker said officers were nearby for a roll call for the nearby and were able to quickly respond.
Frat confirms one of their members is injured
Alpha Tau Omega's Lambda Delta chapter tweeted one of their members, Drew Pescaro, was among the wounded in Tuesday's shooting. The fraternity said he is under medical supervision at Carolinas Medical Center.
?Students were celebrating final day of classes
Shamar Crosby, a senior at the university, told CBSN that Tuesday was the last day of classes and everyone was celebrating before the shooting broke out. Crosby said students were preparing to go to a concert to see rapper Waka Flocka Flame.
"It is the last day of classes. Everyone is celebrating. Of course, we were going to go to the concert," he said.
Crosby said one of his fraternity brothers was already at the stadium for the concert.
1 person taken into custody
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said one person was taken into custody on Tuesday, and there was no reason to believe anyone else wa involved in the shooting.
