As of Tuesday night, three of the wounded students were in critical condition, UNC Charlotte campus police chief Jeff Baker said. The fourth's wounds were less serious.

The school remained on lockdown Tuesday night, Baker said. Shamar Crosby, a senior at the university, described the scene to CBSN as "madness."

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that officers were going room to room on campus, identifying students and faculty members who might be sheltering in place.

UNCC Emergency Management sent a tweet saying "Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu."

Later, school officials said all campus activities scheduled for Wednesday were cancelledand counseling was being offered to students and employees as well as victims and their families.