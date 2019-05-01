Haley's new role comes amid increased scrutiny on the aircraft manufacturing company after reporting a $1 billion hit due to its fleet of 737 Max planes being grounded following deadly crashes. Boeing was pressured to ground the jets following two crashes that resulted in the deaths of 346 people -- the March crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max flight and the October crash of a Lion Air flight. The company has said it is working to fix a software issue that may have contributed to the tragedies.