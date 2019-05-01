This short wave should exit our area Friday night leaving most of the weekend in decent shape. The data do differ regarding a Sunday night and Monday system, but our forecast holds a chance anyway across far northern OK during this period. At this point, we think most of the weekend should be dry and mild with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Breezy and warm weather returns next week with highs in the lower to mid-80s.