News
Owasso Police Look For Fraud Suspects
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Owasso Police Detectives hope you can identify two women who are suspects in fraud investigations. They released photos of the women Wednesday, May 1.
Police said the two are accused of using stolen IDs to pass fraudulent checks at several businesses in Owasso and Tulsa. The women have obtained thousands of dollars in merchandise, OPD said.
If you recognize the suspects, call the Owasso Police TipLine at 918-272-COPS (2677) and reference case number 2019-0614. You can also email Detective Gray at kgray@cityofowasso.com.