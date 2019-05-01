Crime
Tulsa Man Sentenced For Possessing Child Pornography
Wednesday, May 1st 2019, 3:30 PM CDT

TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man who pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a child has been sentenced in federal court. James Wesley Barnes Barnes was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
Barnes, 71, was arrested in 2018 after an 11-year-old girl reported that he had paid her to send him nude pictures.
After his prison sentence, Barnes will serve seven years supervised release, records show. He was previously convicted in Tulsa County of second-degree rape of a minor under age 16.