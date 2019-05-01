News
U.S. Marshals Arrest Arkansas Rape Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - The U.S. Marshals just arrested an Arkansas child rape suspect. They thought Demarcus "Marcus" George was in Tulsa, but he was taken into custody in Maumelle, Arkansas Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
George is accused of raping a 6-year-old girl. He had recently been living in Tulsa, and U.S. Marshals got a tip that he had returned to Arkansas, a news release states.
Authorities say he will be booked into jail and will face charges for rape of a child under 14.