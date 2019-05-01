News
Raw Sewage Leaks Into Creek Near Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Raw sewage leaked into Adams Creek near Broken Arrow's sewage treatment plant on Wednesday.
The city says during the rain the treatment plant flooded and malfunctioned. That caused sewage to flood out of a manhole. The city says it has contacted the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality.
The city did bring in backup pumps to bypass the problem but say one of the pumps is not working correctly. Crews say they do not have a timeline for when repairs will be completed.