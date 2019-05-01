Tulsa Man Wanted In Fatal Hit-And-Run Caught After Decade-Long Search
A Tulsa man who's been on the run from law enforcement for a decade will soon be on his way to the Tulsa County Jail. Asencion Rodriguez is in the Webb County Jail in Texas, waiting to be extradited back to Oklahoma. Rodriguez was reportedly picked up on the border.
Documents said Juan Aleman was riding his bike when he was hit and killed by Asencion Rodriguez in 2009. Witnesses said the car rolled over the top of Juan, pinning him underneath.
A witness also reported Rodriguez got out of the car, saw the child, and walked away. Rodriguez was on the run for nearly a decade until court documents show he was finally arrested last October.
"You can go by a different name, you can keep running," Casey Roebuck with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said. "But your fingerprints are your fingerprints, and we will find out who you are."
Court documents said Rodriguez bonded out of jail, but then didn't show up for a hearing in December of last year.
Sources say that's because Rodriguez skipped town and headed to Mexico, but officers picked him up a few days ago when he tried to re-enter the United States.
Rodriguez is now being held in the Webb County Jail, waiting to be brought back to Tulsa County.
"Sometimes suspects think the further they can get away, this isn't going to follow them," Roebuck said. "But in fact, it does. Especially these felony warrants for something as serious as this crime, it will follow you wherever you go."
Rodriguez is charged with leaving a scene of fatality incident. He's scheduled to be in court here in Tulsa this week.