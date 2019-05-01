Tulsa Police Release Identity Of Man Killed By Flood Waters
TULSA, Oklahoma - A 55-year man was killed when his car plunged in Mingo Creek and was swept downstream more than a mile. Tulsa Police say his car hydroplaned and ran off the road just after the Southbound Broken Arrow exit.
Police identified the victim as Hiep Tran, of Tulsa. His car ran off the road during a downpour that mainly impacted South and East Tulsa.
The accident was reported just after 7:30 pm. A driver saw the car go off the road and into the water and flagged down a passing fire truck. Firefighters searched, in a downpour, without success. It took 12 hours for the water to drop enough for the car to be visible.
"Even though we had crews walking the banks last night, all the way up to Admiral, it just wasn't visible," said Tulsa Fire Department Public Information Officer Andy Little
It turned out the car was moving downstream, going under the highway, downstream more than a mile. Firefighters said with the car going into water that swift, there would be little chance of survival.
The water pushed the car under the Broken Arrow expressway beyond two bridges to where it finally stopped. The car had significant damage, and the windows were broken out when it was found. The medical examiner has the body for an autopsy.