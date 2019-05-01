Several Haileyville Businesses Hit Hard By Storms
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - Several businesses and homes in Haileyville were hit hard by Monday nights storms.
At OMG! Flea Market Square, the roof was ripped off and the whole back end was blown into the woods. Now people are starting to pick up the pieces. Osage Sky News 6 HD, Northeast Oklahoma's only news helicopter flew over the homes and businesses left damaged by the storms in Haileyville.
The owner of this business said thankful no one in the area was killed.
"We had cabins that are no longer there we had two carports that are no longer there. Everything's gone and its rubbish in the woods," said Sylvia Jefferson owner of OMG! Flea Market Square.
Jefferson said she and others started the process of taking everything out of her store so she could survey the damage.
"The windows, the roof, everything's gone in the back. As you can see here, in a little bit, that everything has caved in our building," said Jefferson.
Just down the road, Frankie Lovett remembers getting a call from her dad and running into a storm shelter.
"And I went in there and about two minutes later the door slammed shut and then the boys came and was trying to get it back open and they ran back down in there," said Lovett.
Tonight both Frankie and Sylvia are cleaning up and helping the others who were affected.
"Oklahomans I think we all are just to reach out and help one another, and I'm very proud of the Oklahoma people," said Jefferson.
As the rebuilding process begins, and they look toward tomorrow.
"If the good Lord wanted us, he would of took us. It could have been worse. I think it could've been a lot worse then it was I'm just thankful it wasn't and everybody was okay" said Lovett.