Former Convicts Lead Workshop For Young Men In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A workshop for young men began on Wednesday in the Tulsa community and it is led by former convicts.
Kevin Washington spent ten and a half years in prison before working to turn his life around, graduating, and starting his own business. Now, he is bringing former prisoners together to speak with teens about turning away from a life of crime and drugs.
“I understand them. I've been there. I ain't no better than nobody. I am just trying to come back and say hey I understand you, I've been there, let's do it differently,” said Washington.
Some of the other speaker at the event spoke to the teens about establishing good habits like always showing up early and staying late, and working harder than everyone else in order to be successful.