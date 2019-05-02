Broken Arrow Expressway Bridge Project To Impact Traffic
TULSA, Oklahoma - ODOT crews are working on a major bridge project on the Broken Arrow Expressway that will impact drivers for months.
This project will impact drivers in the eastbound lanes first while several bridges are worked on.
The $14 million project will focus on five bridges that ODOT says are structurally deficient.
ODOT says all of those bridges were built in 1968 and have needed extra maintenance and emergency repairs.
Traffic will narrow to two lanes in each direction from near 21st Street to the IDL.
Folks coming in and out of the downtown area should give themselves some extra time
ODOT suggests using I-244 and I-44 during this project. You can expect delays, especially during rush hour.
The whole project is expected to be completed by the end of next year.